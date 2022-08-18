Tom Brady Return Date Is Unclear: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Last week, it was announced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would be away from the team so he could "deal with some personal things."

At that time, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady will return after their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20.

On Thursday, Bowles reiterated that Brady will return after the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Titans.

However, Bowles said he doesn't have a firm date for Brady's return.

Although the Buccaneers have tried their best to defuse any drama surrounding this situation, NFL fans are officially concerned about Brady's absence.

"Alright. This is officially weird and not great," one fan tweeted.

"Starting to get weird on the Brady front," another fan wrote.

"Dude really unretired just to ghost his own team," a third fan said.

While Brady is away from the team, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin are taking snaps at quarterback.

The Buccaneers will need Brady under center this season if they're going to contend for a Super Bowl.