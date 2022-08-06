Tom Brady Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from Friday's practice, marking the third straight day that he sat out of training camp. On Saturday, however, he returned to action.

Several reporters for the Buccaneers shared videos of Brady on the practice field this Saturday morning.

Brady's return shouldn't surprise fans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles hinted that the legendary quarterback's absence wouldn't be a lengthy one.

Of course, NFL fans are glad that Brady is back on the field doing what he does best.

The Buccaneers are just one week away from a preseason clash with the Miami Dolphins.

Brady won't suit up in the preseason opener for Tampa Bay. It's unclear if he'll play in the preseason at all.

Besides, Brady doesn't need extra snaps to get himself ready. He has seen just about every defensive look possible over the course of his career.