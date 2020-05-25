The Match II had almost everything you could hope for in a golf contest pairing two golfing legends with two NFL legends.

There were great shots, hilarious misses, trash-talking and upwards of $20 million donated to COVID-19 relief. But perhaps the lasting legacy of the game will be the incredible nickname Tom Brady had for Peyton Manning.

Over the course of the event, Brady revealed that he had a secret nickname for Manning during his Manning’s career. Brady referred to his longtime NFL rival as “Peydirt.”

During his two-decade NFL career, Manning never had a true nickname. But given his knack for finding the endzone (a then-record 539 of them), it’s definitely appropriate.

Needless to say NFL fans were stunned that Brady came up with such an ingenious nickname.

Peyton Manning played in the NFL for like 20 seasons without having a good nickname and Tom Brady just called him “Peydirt” and wow we really had that sitting right there for us all those years — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 24, 2020

I had never heard a Peyton Manning nickname… until Tom Brady called him “Peydirt” 😂🐐 #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/s70FCwfGW8 — Kevin Gehl (@GehlTales) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning squared off 17 times during their Hall of Fame careers. Brady owns the better overall record at 11-6, but Manning got the last laugh.

Manning won his final game against Brady in the 2015 AFC Championship Game before retiring a few months later.

But now the former Colts and Broncos QB boasts a winning streak over Brady on the golf course too.

Manning and Tiger Woods claimed victory over Brady and Phil Mickelson today. They won by one stroke despite a back-nine rally from Brady and Mickelson, who were down three strokes midway through the competition.

What’s next for Tom Brady and Peyton Manning?