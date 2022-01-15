Last weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Carolina Panthers to finish the season with a 13-4 record.

During the game, a moment between head coach Bruce Arians and star quarterback Tom Brady went viral. Arians said something to Brady that caused the seven-time Super Bowl champion to give a very interesting facial reaction.

The football world was wondering what exactly Arians told Brady during the contest. As it turns out, the most common guess turned out to be the answer: Arians told him the score of the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers game.

“He was like, ‘they’re losing’ 17-0 or 17-3,” Brady said about his interaction with Arians. “I was like whatever we still have to go out there and win. Then he came over to me and he was like, ‘hey, it’s 17-17.’ And I was like ‘ohhhhhh’ you know. I saw the picture of that after the game, that was funny as s***.”

Always a good time chopping it up with my brotha @TomBrady 🙌🏾 Check out the full interview on NFL GameDay Morning tomorrow at 9AM ET. @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/V8EoAkjIWC — Willie McGinest (@WillieMcGinest) January 15, 2022

In the end, the 49ers took down the Rams in overtime. That loss saw Los Angeles fall from the No. 2 seed to the No. 4 seed behind the Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Buccaneers are now gearing up to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, instead of the Arizona Cardinals thanks to that Rams loss. Tom Brady and company have to be happy about that.

The Bucs and Eagles kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.