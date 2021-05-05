Tom Brady Reveals He’s Close To Making An Expensive New Purchase

We all know that Tom Brady is a big boat guy. Now, it looks like the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to become a bigger boat guy.

Brady is in the process of purchasing a 77-foot Wajer yacht worth $6 million, he recently revealed. TMZ Sports was first to pick up on the transaction.

If you recall, Brady purchased a $2 million Wajer yacht several months ago, which he showed off during the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade. During the reveal of the Wajer 77 last week, Brady shared that he is working on buying the boat for him and his family.

“The 55S is an amazing boat, and it’s been an amazing boat for our family,” Brady said. “I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family.”