Tom Brady Reveals His 2 Main Priorities Following His Divorce

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially filed for divorce. They both released statements confirming that news.

During the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his personal life.

Although this can't be an easy time for Brady, he made it abundantly clear that his focus is on taking care of his children and winning football games.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

"So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad."

The Buccaneers have really struggled this season, losing their past three games to the Steelers, Panthers and Ravens.

Brady and the Buccaneers are still very much alive in the NFC South due to the lack of firepower in the division.

Tampa Bay will try to turn things around as early as this weekend.