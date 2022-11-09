Tom Brady Reveals His "No. 1 Cheerleader" In Football Career

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady said one of his family members was especially pumped up about the Buccaneers' comeback win over the Rams on Sunday.

On this week's edition of Brady's Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, the Tampa Bay quarterback said his nine-year-old daughter Vivian was quite happy to see her father lead his team to the winning touchdown in the final seconds.

"That little girl was very excited for her dad," Brady said, via PEOPLE. "She is my number one cheerleader, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Vivian is the youngest of Brady's two children with Gisele Bundchen. The pair, who finalized their divorce last month, also have a 12-year-old son Benjamin, and Brady has a 15-year-old son Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

According to PEOPLE, Brady's children have been adjusting well to their new reality and that the QB is "always happy" when he spends time with his kids.

"The kids have slowly been getting used to spending separate time with Tom and Gisele," the source shared, noting that Brady and Bündchen have "lived separately for months."

"When the kids are with Tom, he tries to make it fun with various kids' activities. He is a very involved dad. You can tell that he loves being a dad," the insider added.

Brady and Gisele were married for 13 years before getting divorced.