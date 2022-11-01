Tom Brady Reveals His Pick For NFL's Greatest Coach Ever

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady no longer plays for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but that doesn't mean he lost respect for him.

On the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady discussed Belichick's most recent achievement. This past Sunday, the legendary coach moved into the No. 2 spot on the NFL's all-time wins list.

Belichick only trails the late Don Shula for the most wins as an NFL head coach.

When discussing Belichick's career accomplishments, Brady said he'll go down as the greatest coach of all time.

"He is a historian of the game. I remember when I was there, we talked about Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers. There were a lot of history lessons he would give the team to give you perspective on the history of football, history of coaching, history of playing, history of rivalries and games and the founding of NFL teams because we all love football," Brady said. "And he's gonna go down as the greatest coach of all time. He's done an incredible job, certainly with the Patriots, and he learned a lot over the years with the Giants, the Jets, the Browns -- his history goes way back."

Brady added that he was "very lucky" to play for Belichick.

Belichick and Brady will undoubtedly be first-ballot Hall of Famers when that time comes.