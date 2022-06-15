Tom Brady Reveals His Retirement Gifts From The Mannings

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady wasn't even retired for a full six weeks earlier this offseason, but it was long enough for him to get plenty of gifts.

Brady recently discussed some of the mementos he received after calling it quits, including a letter from his longtime quarterback rival, Peyton Manning.

"I got a handwritten note from Peyton Manning, amongst many other things. People said the nicest things in the world," Brady told Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg.

But while Peyton took his time to send over a thoughtful message, it doesn't sound like Eli Manning gave Brady anything.

"He's the one that should be giving me handwritten notes. He's the one I could never figure out how to beat in the big games," Brady said of Eli jokingly. "I thought he'd be a little more polite than his brother, but apparently not."

Maybe Eli will get Brady when he retires for the second time. For now, TB12 is back and trying to win an eighth Super Bowl title.

"Time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy," Brady told Dan Patrick earlier today as to why he elected to resume his playing career.

Super competitive is an understatement.