Tom Brady Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans Following Divorce

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This Thanksgiving will be a bit different for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. In late October, he finalized his divorce with Gisele Bundchen.

So, what will Brady do this Thanksgiving? He announced on the "Let's Go!" podcast that he'll continue to be grateful for his family.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” Brady said, via Us Weekly. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?

"It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career."

Brady added that he wants to be "the best dad" possible for his kids.

Last week, Brady was spotted at Dellarocco’s in Brooklyn Heights with his children. They were reportedly enjoying some brick-oven pizza.

Since the Buccaneers don't play until Nov. 27, Brady should be able to spend time with his family on Thanksgiving.