Tom Brady Reveals His True Feelings On Postgame Autograph

It’s tough to believe that at this point, something could still happen to Tom Brady in a game for the first time in his NFL career.

But that was apparently the case on Sunday, when, following the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, opposing cornerback Brandin Echols asked for Brady to autograph the ball that he intercepted off the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

Echols, a rookie from Kentucky, picked off Brady right before halftime. He approached after the game and requested a signature, and “The GOAT” obliged.

“That was the first time,” Brady said on this week’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. “What a nice guy. Young player, it’s actually kind of flattering. It’s not often I sign an interception ball, too — I think that’s the first time.”

The holidays are over..no more giving gifts out in 2022! 😂 Full episode of “Let’s Go!” is out now https://t.co/ldF7ViDTMz pic.twitter.com/kdnni7oIN1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2022

While there were some analysts and fans who felt Echols was out of line for autograph seeking, Jets head coach Robert Saleh indicated he was fine with it.

“The reality is, the NFL is a brotherhood. These guys all know each other. They talk to each other on the phone, they call each other, they work out with one another,” Saleh said. “This is a huge fraternity of brothers and they just spent four hours going at it on the football field, they spent all week prepping on how they’re just going to absolutely embarrass one another, and so at the end of the game, the jersey exchanges, those conversations that they’re having, that is a very cool, genuine moment that’s happening between players.”

At the same time, Brady might not have been okay with signing the ball if the game had turned out differently. Tampa Bay fell behind 24-10, but Brady rallied his team in the fourth quarter, throwing the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Cyril Grayson with less than one minute remaining.