Tom Brady Reveals How Different Life Is For Him Now At 45

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field At Mile High on September 27, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On the latest episode of Tom Brady's Let's Go! podcast, the veteran quarterback opened up about the different challenges he faces at this stage in his career.

Brady, 45, was open about the fact that he deals with a lot more responsibilities now than he did back when he was just 25 years old.

Since Brady has to worry about his family and other commitments, he can't always eat, sleep and breathe football like he used to. However, that doesn't mean his love for the game went away.

"Yeah, I think there's a good difference. I think for all of us, as you get older, life changes quite a bit. There are different responsibilities that take form in your life," Brady said. "There's different perspective you gain. When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life. It was eat, sleep, drink football. It was my profession, it was my career. And then over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways.

"So you take on these different responsibilities, of family and commitment and so forth. And you commit time and energy to those things. Even though once at 25, you know, yeah was I a good football player? Yeah, I was pretty good. I think I'm a better football plater now, obviously. That also comes with a lot of other aspects of life that continue to change. Because it is your life, and I think I alluded to a few weeks ago, everyone deals with different things in their life."

Brady finished this lengthy segment on his podcast by saying that he'll be able to fully lock in once the regular season begins.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their regular season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.