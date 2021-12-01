Tom Brady Reveals How Gisele Feels About Son Playing Football

Given what we know about the dangers of football on long-term health, there’s an increasing divide among people over whether to allow their kids to play. This debate has even managed to reach the dinner table of Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele.

In a recent interview, Brady said that he would love to see his oldest son Jack play quarterback at his alma mater Michigan some day. But Gisele doesn’t appear to share that same passion with her husband.

Brady said that Gisele would prefer Jack “be what he wants” and not play football if he doesn’t want to. He laughed it off and said that it was otherwise “a great day for our family.”

“And my wife was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sakes!'” Brady said, via the New York Post. “It was a great day for our family.”

Fortunately for Gisele, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be an issue. By all accounts, 14-year-old Jack Brady doesn’t play football anyway.

Though Jack does appear to have a strong general interest in football. He’s been seen working as a ball boy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Brady arrived in 2020.

But if Brady does want to be the father of a Michigan quarterback, maybe he’ll have better luck with his second son, Benjamin.

Will any of Tom Brady’s children play football?