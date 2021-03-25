Tom Brady Reveals If He Has Any Pregame Superstitions

Whether it’s Les Miles munching on grass, Sean Payton demanding a steady supply of Juicy Fruit gum or John Henderson getting slapped in the face, there are all sorts of… interesting pregame superstitions and rituals out there. But does Tom Brady have any that he indulges before a game?

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show, host James Corden asked Brady and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton if they have any pregame superstitions. While Hamilton admitted to having some superstitions in the past, Brady confidently stated that he’s never had any.

“This is the first day you’ve met someone that doesn’t have superstitions,” Brady said. “I’m not superstitious at all.”

That isn’t to say that Brady just shows up and is always ready to play. He revealed that if he’s not in the right headspace before a game due to a lack of sleep or fatigue, he may listen to some music to try and get in the moment.

“Some days I walk in, I’m tired,” Brady said. “Man it’s a one o’clock game and you just maybe had a Monday night game so you didn’t quite get [rest] and then, how do you get yourself up? So, a lot of it is… instinctual things, too, that I never want to be so fixed and rigid that, ‘Oh, I have to do this.’ Maybe I need something different on that particular day because life is not robotic.”

Thank you to @IWC for setting up an enlightening conversation with my friends @LewisHamilton and @jkcorden. Where do you think James would last longer? Standing in the pocket avoiding a blitz, or behind the wheel of Lewis’ F1 car? 🤔 https://t.co/UI5mTYySip pic.twitter.com/CmEFvMN5Uc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2021

One way or another, it’s worked. Brady has seemingly defied all science in maintaining his level of play well into his mid-40s.

He’s heading into his 22nd NFL season and is playing as well today as he did in 2001.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.