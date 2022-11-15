Tom Brady Reveals If He Thinks He Could Be An NFL Coach

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady is undoubtedly the most accomplished NFL player of all time. Would he have what it takes to be a head coach in the pros? He discussed that possibility on Monday.

Since the Colts won their first game with Jeff Saturday as their interim coach this past weekend, Jim Gray asked Brady on the "Let's Go!" podcast if he could become a coach overnight.

Brady made it sound like he has the right intangibles to be a head coach in the NFL. However, the desire to take on a job of that magnitude may not be there.

“I think that’s an interesting question,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously I have a lot of experience playing, I have a lot of knowledge and there’s, I’d say, a lot of capabilities to doing that. But the desire to do something like that is totally different. So I’ve enjoyed my abilities as a player and I think I’ve had so much intent and focus on being the best I could be as a player.

"Being a good coach, you have to have a lot of similar traits to what you had as a player, which is preparation, discipline, leadership, work ethic. And if you can put all those things together, yeah, you can obviously be a good coach. And I think a lot of the great coaches in history have done that. I think being a great coach is the desire to be a great coach. You know, not whether a player can become a coach. I think having the knowledge to do football, but is this something that you’d want to do and enjoy in order to maximize and actualize your potential as a coach? Those are things for different people to answer. Some people love being in the arena and some people love talking about it. You know, it’s up for everyone’s desire to do what they want, but to have the opportunity to do it I think is pretty cool for former players as well.”

Brady made it sound like coaching is not in his future.

Whenever Brady chooses to walk away from the field for good, he'll join Fox Sports' NFL coverage as a game analyst.