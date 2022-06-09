Tom Brady Reveals If He Thinks Rob Gronkowski Will Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has not yet announced his plans for the 2022 season. With training camp a little over a month away, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiting for him to make a decision.

Speaking to the media this Thursday, Tom Brady was asked about Gronkowski's future.

Of course, Brady would love to have Gronkowski back on the field for this fall. However, he will not rush his teammate into a decision.

"I think it’s just obviously totally up to him and we’d all obviously love to play with him but he’s got to make the best decision for himself and he knows that," Brady said. "Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him which is trying to figure it out.

"We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s got to do to figure it out and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t we still got to go out there and figure out what to do."

The good news for the Buccaneers is that Gronkowski won't need much time to get ready if he decides to play this season.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” he told the New York Post in April. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

Last season, Gronkowski had 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He proved that he's still a playmaker in the red zone.

The Buccaneers are hopeful he'll return for one last ride with Brady.