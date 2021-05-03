Tom Brady Reveals If He’d Trade 2 Super Bowls For Perfect Season

Tom Brady has achieved the improbable by winning seven Super Bowls during his illustrious NFL career, but he’d trade part of the feat in for another rare accomplishment: a perfect season.

Brady came close to running the table during the 2007 season. The New England Patriots were undefeated entering Super Bowl XLII. In a stunning outcome, they fell at the hands of Eli Manning and the underdog New York Giants.

Believe it or not, the 2007-2008 season outcome is Brady’s biggest regret of his career. In fact, he’d even trade in a few of his Super Bowl wins for a perfect season that year.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe asked Brady such a question on Monday, and Brady didn’t hesitate in giving him an answer.

“Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe asked Brady, ‘Would you be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to win that one Super Bowl?’ ‘I would,’ Brady said,” wrote Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Believe it or not, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the potential to run the table this upcoming season.

They re-signed all of their starters from last season’s championship team. The NFC South got significantly weaker because of Drew Brees’ retirement, too. And no one’s expecting the Atlanta Falcons or Carolina Panthers to do anything special in 2021.

If the Buccaneers play all of the 2021 season like they did in Super Bowl LV, an undefeated season is possible, especially with Brady at the helm, once again.