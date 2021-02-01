Tom Brady Reveals If He’ll Consider Playing Past Age 45

At 43 years of age, Tom Brady is still playing at an incredibly high level. He has one year left on his contract with the Buccaneers which he is expected to play. But would he consider playing even deeper into his 40s?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Brady was asked if he might consider playing at age 45. He said that he would “definitely consider that.” But he qualified it by stating that he would have to be “100-percent” committed to playing that season if he were to try.

“Oh yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that,” Brady said. “It has to be 100-percent commitment on my part to do it.”

Brady passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns for the Buccaneers in 2020. He almost effortlessly got them through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl – his record 10th appearance.

Unlike some of his predecessors who played into their late-30s and early-40s though, Brady is showing no signs of slowing down.

His accuracy and movement is the same as its been for almost 20 years. And with a good offensive line plus solid weapons, he can maximize any team’s potential.

The only real question moving forward is how much Brady really desires to improve his legacy. He already owns just about every record, so all he can really do now is keep setting the bar higher.

The NFL will be a very different place once Brady does decide to retire – whether he does it at 43, 45, 45 or 50.