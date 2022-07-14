Tom Brady Reveals If This Is Definitely His Last NFL Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retired on Feb. 1 just to announce his return to the NFL 40 days later.

Brady recently sat down with Ramin Setoodeh of Variety to discuss his career - on and off the gridiron. Although it seems like the legendary quarterback still has some gas left in the tank, he won't commit to anything past the 2022 season.

“I would say it’s year to year,” Brady told Variety. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Of course, Brady would love to end his career with an eighth Super Bowl title. It would be the cherry on top of what has been an all-time great career.

“I think that would obviously be the greatest way to end,” he said. “I just have a competitive fire that got the best of me.”

Whenever the time comes for Brady to call it a career, he'll become FOX Sports' lead analyst for its NFL coverage.

It has been reported that Brady will receive $375 million from FOX over a 10-year span.

For now though, Brady is focused on leading the Buccaneers to the promised land.