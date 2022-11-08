Tom Brady Reveals Most 'Embarrassing' Problem This Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't afraid to share his true feelings about this year's squad in Tampa.

Despite the Buccaneers' late-game heroics against the Rams, Brady is awfully frustrated with the team's lack of energy on Sundays.

During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said the Buccaneers' effort on game day is "the most embarrassing part" of this year's team.

"I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you gotta be way better than average," Brady said. "So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort — which that is probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game-day, and that’s something we better fix."

Brady's comments on the "Let's Go!" podcast could potentially give the Buccaneers the reality check they need.

However, the Buccaneers' schedule won't do them any favors. On Sunday, they'll face the red-hot Seahawks in Germany.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the NFC South has been an absolute mess this year. As a result, their 4-5 record is good enough to claim first place at the moment.