Tom Brady Reveals Trick To Motivate His Buccaneers Teammates

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is apparently using an old school motivation technique to get through to his offensive linemen heading into the 2022 season.

The Bucs' offensive line, once a major source of strength, is hurting. Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet are gone, Aaron Stinnie is done for the year, and Ryan Jensen is out for a while.

Tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs remain, and second-year fill-in center Robert Hainsey has made some positive impressions, but Tampa Bay's front wall is definitely a cause for concern.

Knowing that, Brady told Jim Gray on his Let's Go podcast this week that he's trying to fire up the unit by pointing out all the outside criticism.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“I’ve showed it to them and used it as motivation,” Brady said. “Every time someone says they suck, and they can’t do anything, I’ve tried to show it to them and say, ‘This is what they’re all saying about you. What do you guys think? What are you going to do about it?’ And make sure they know what everyone’s saying. I think that’s important. You know, I think I’ve always used little different spites as motivation for me. And I’m [a] really motivated person. But it always helps when someone says something that’s not flattering. Or someone that still doesn’t believe in you after all these years, you try to prove them wrong. And they still don’t. So you’re going, ‘You know what? Thank you. You know, thank you very much. Let me keep going and proving them wrong.”

Right now, the Bucs are set to open the season with Smith and Wirfs at the tackle spots, Hainsey at center, second-round rookie Luke Goedeke at one guard spot and Brady's former New England teammate Shaq Mason at the other.

How quickly the unit coalesces could have a major effect on the type of start Tampa Bay gets off to this fall.

The Bucs open up the 2022 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night.