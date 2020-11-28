The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals What He Had To Eat On Thanksgiving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday.

On Thursday afternoon, millions of Americans sat at their respective tables to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast.

Add Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to that list. In a conversation with reporters this week, the longtime New England Patriots quarterback opened up on his Thanksgiving meal.

“I liked it all. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, some Brussels sprouts, some pie. It was a great day with our family,” Brady said via Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman.

Unfortunately, Auman didn’t learn what type of pie Brady likes.

For those that followed Brady’s career in New England, it’s surprising to hear him admit that he went in for a full Thanksgiving meal.

Brady generally enjoys eating only the healthiest foods possible. He evens avoids strawberries.

To hear that he’s eating mashed potatoes, stuffing and pie is relatively surprising. However, even the healthiest people in the world need to splurge every now and then. What better time to do so than a holiday when surrounded by family.

He’ll get a few days to digest that food before he faces off against arguably the best team in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes come to town on Sunday afternoon.


