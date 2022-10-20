Tom Brady Reveals What He Thought About Ben Roethlisberger's Comments

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 33-3 at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger generated a stir when he said Tom Brady looked "like he wanted to be out there" during the Buccaneers' loss in Pittsburgh last weekend.

Not surprisingly, Brady tried to downplay that notion when he was asked about Roethlisberger's comments on Thursday.

“You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun for any of us,” Brady told reporters today. “I think we’ve just got to play better. I think that’s the reality to solving a lot of issues is to play better and to win. And yeah, I’ve definitely been a part of seasons where we have not played as well as were capable, and I don’t think it’s as enjoyable for anyone.

“I think everyone is working hard to get it right. I’m sure you guys in your job like to get it right. We like to get it right in our job. And when it doesn’t go right, I don’t think anyone is happy in their job when it’s not right. And were certainly not happy when it’s not right. So we’re working hard to get it right.”

While Brady declined to fire back at Big Ben, former NFL wide receiver James Jones had no such issues during a Wednesday appearance on "First Things First" on FS1.

"I wish I was sitting there watching the game with Big Ben because I would've said, 'Big Ben, shut up!'" Jones said, via MSN. "Because if there's anything we know about Tom Brady, Tom Brady's gonna give you everything he's got. If he didn't care, he wouldn't be yelling at his linemen, dropping all those F-bombs and all of that. And for Big Ben to say that - you are the king of looking like you don't care out there.

"Every time you get hit — every time something goes bad — your body language is the worst out there. I’ve seen it with my own two eyes on the same field competing against you. For him to say this about Tom Brady knowing that …. it ain’t about the passion that Tom Brady plays with. So for Big Ben to say that, that’s crazy.”

The easiest way for Brady to halt this entire conversation is to start winning some games, which the Bucs should be able to do this weekend against the lowly Carolina Panthers.

[ NESN ]