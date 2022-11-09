Tom Brady Reveals Why He Almost Retired From NFL At 27

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been battling Father Time for the past few NFL seasons. At 45 years old, he's easily the oldest player in the league at the moment.

That being said, Brady claims he nearly retired at the young age of 27. That's because he was dealing with an elbow injury.

"When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain," Brady revealed in an advertisement for TB12. "Now, I'm 45 years old and I'm still here. No matter the age, no matter the obstacle, it's about how you feel and about what you do."

Obviously, Brady was able to overcome that elbow pain and put together one of the greatest careers we've ever seen.

Here's the video for TB12:

Over the course of his career, Brady has won seven Super Bowls and shattered every passing record imaginable.

What's even crazier about Brady's career is that it could extend for at least another season. His plans for 2023 are still unknown.