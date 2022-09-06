Tom Brady Reveals Why He Decided To Come Out Of Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Feb. 1, Tom Brady retired from the NFL. But then 40 days later, he announced that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

During a recent episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Brady revealed why he returned to the NFL just two months after his initial retirement.

Brady told Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald that he felt like he had "a little left" in the tank.

"I want to give it a shot — and I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization," Brady said, via People. "We built something pretty special here in Tampa the last few years. We were pretty close [to a Super Bowl run] last year, at the end of last year. We lost to the Super Bowl champ. They made a few more plays than we did in that game."

Brady, 45, experienced a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams during last season's playoffs. He would like to avenge that loss this fall.

"You know, the competitive fire still burns," he added. "I want to get out there and I want to have a great season for everybody because there are a lot of people who have supported me along the way."

The Buccaneers will open the season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.