Tom Brady Reveals Why He Had Sideline Outburst Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at a tablet during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly lost his composure on Sunday against the Saints, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline.

While on the Let's Go! podcast this week, Brady opened up about his latest sideline outburst.

Brady admit that he was "pissed off" throughout the Buccaneers-Saints game. That played a factor in him chucking the Microsoft Surface tablet.

"I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately. I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating," Brady joked, via the New York Post. "Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great yesterday, so I had to take it out on the poor, meaningless tablet.

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed yesterday. Until I get it right, I’m going to keep doing it. Obviously, with repetition being the key to success, I gotta get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven’t got yet. Tune in next week to see if it happens.”

Despite losing his cool multiple times on Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers did enough to get the win.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 heading into this weekend's game against the Packers.