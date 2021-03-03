Tom Brady Roasted Old Rival In Interview With James Corden

We already knew Tom Brady is an elite quarterback, but did you know he’s quite the comedian? The seven-time Super Bowl champion let loose this week during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

At one point during their conversation, Corden jokingly asked Brady if he could potentially make a run at the NFL later in his career.

Brady immediately shot down Corden’s NFL dreams, but the late-night talk show host refused to back down from his stance, saying “I might not make Tampa, but I could play for the Jets.”

That remark from Corden led to a hilarious response from Brady, who didn’t mind taking a subtle jab at one of his former rivals.

“You might be able to play for the Jets,” Brady said. “Actually, you’re right about that.”

Jets fans won’t be too thrilled with Brady’s comments, but at least he’s no longer terrorizing them in the AFC East.

Life in the NFC hasn’t been too bad for Brady, who won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse for the rest of the conference, it sounds like Brady isn’t even thinking about retirement.

Brady admit during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that his wife, Gisele, asked what else there is for him to prove. He wasn’t ready to answer that question though, telling Corden “I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick.”

It’s always refreshing to see Brady open up to the public about his career. Well, maybe not if you’re a Jets fan.