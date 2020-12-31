Tom Brady’s Rob Gronkowski Impression Is Going Viral

Tom Brady knows Rob Gronkowski almost better than anyone, and he proved it with his latest Gronk impression this week.

The Brady-Gronk connection isn’t as strong as it once was when the two were together in New England. But it may be starting to heat up.

Gronkowski had his first 100-yard game just a few weeks ago when he went out and caught six passes for 106 yards in a three-point loss to the Chiefs in late November. In the three games since, he’s caught three passes for a touchdown.

As the Brady-Gronk connection heats up, so have Brady’s Gronk impressions. No. 12 delivered the perfect impression of his veteran tight end this week. Take a look below.

Tom Brady impersonating Rob Gronkowski is everything I could have ever hoped for. pic.twitter.com/cdEaPnGrz7 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) December 31, 2020

This is as good as it gets. We’d expect nothing less from Tom Brady considering he’s known Rob Gronkowski for so long.

The Buccaneers are hoping Brady and Gronk can continue their strong connection into the playoffs. Tampa Bay is safely in the postseason picture, thanks to a 10-5 record with one game remaining.

The Bucs can lock up the No. 5 seed and a date with the NFC East champion in the NFC playoffs this Sunday. All they need to do is beat the Atlanta Falcons, a team with nothing to play for.

If the Bucs lose and the Rams win on Sunday, Tampa Bay would then fall to the No. 6 seed and have a date with either Green Bay, New Orleans or Seattle.

Knowing what’s at stake, Brady and the Bucs are prepared for Sunday’s game.

[Carmen Vitali]