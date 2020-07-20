Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He ‘Planned’ Reunion With Tom Brady

After a year apart, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are now reunited in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots stars are now on the Bucs. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract in free agency. Gronkowski came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa Bay.

Was a reunion in Tampa Bay planned all along for Brady and Gronk?

The All-Pro tight end was recently asked about this during an appearance on Tiki and Tierney.

“No, no that actually was really never the case,” Gronkowski said. “As a player, you always want to see what it’s like somewhere else. [I] thought of that before definitely after playing nine years in the NFL and also thought about it when I came out of retirement. This is an opportunity to go see what it’s like somewhere else, to go see what it’s like in the NFL on another squad.”

Gronkowski said that the opportunity to play with Brady in Tampa Bay presented itself and he jumped on the opportunity.

“It was another opportunity that presented. But no, we never really ever talked about that before. It kind of just happened. [With] my retirement and him hitting free agency, it kind of just lined up like that,” Gronk added.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.