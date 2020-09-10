Video: Tom Brady Is Excited For His Tampa Bay Bucs Debut With Gronk

Sunday’s Week 1 NFL games will bring something that many thought they’d never see: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for a team other than the New England Patriots. The pair will be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making their debuts against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Brady elected to sign with the Buccaneers, leaving the Patriots after an incredible 20-year run. He’ll look to win a seventh Super Bowl with Bruce Arians, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and a pretty solid roster. Weeks later, his fellow future Hall of Famer Gronk joined him.

Gronkowski had retired following the 2018 Super Bowl, sitting out last season. He did some media work for FOX Sports, but at just 31, he was bound for years of speculation about a return for football. Once Brady switched teams, Gronkowski returned, and New England granted him his request for a trade to Tampa Bay.

Days before his first game with his new franchise, Brady posted a cool video celebrating his reunion with Gronk, one of the best players he’s ever played with. The video uses flipbook-style animation, showing Brady connecting with his star tight end as a Patriot, and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in practice this summer.

Football and Gronky are back!! 🏴‍☠️🤗 🎥: Ari Fararooy pic.twitter.com/y9unVTZvln — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 10, 2020

Playing with Brady, Rob Gronkowski developed into arguably the greatest tight end of all time. In nine seasons as a Patriot, he caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

The 2011 season, just his second in the NFL, is one of the greatest that any tight end has ever had. He went for 90 receptions, 1,327 yards, and 17 touchdowns, all career highs. He is also known as an elite blocker at the position.

With Gronk back, along with two other very capable tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, elite receivers in Evans and Godwin, and the recently added Leonard Fournette in the backfield, Tom Brady has no shortage of weapons. It is far beyond what he had to work with last year in New England, which is pretty wild to think about.

