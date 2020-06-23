Photo: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Are Working Out Together

This year’s NFL season is going to be a weird one for a number of reasons. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and not the New England Patriots is going to be among the top reasons.

Brady gets it. After the team put out photos of Gronk in his new uniform, his longtime quarterback joked about the tight end’s new slimmed down look. Gronk says he’s not as far under his normal playing weight as it appears, so he’s not concerned about it.

Brady has been working out with Buccaneers players for a few weeks now, at local facilities. He’s reportedly taken over as the true team leader in quick order. Today, we got to see the former Pats greats together as Tampa Bay teammates on the practice field.

Brady in a pewter helmet and orange practice jersey. Gronk back on the gridiron after a brief retirement. This is going to take some time to get used to.

Brady & Gronk working out together 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tfj8gYUCOP — Tampa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) June 23, 2020

Gronk is a major piece of what should be one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. He joins a group that already features two very capable tight ends in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, and two true star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

While Tom Brady started to show some signs of aging last season, he should have more firepower in Tampa Bay than he did during his last season in New England.

It’ll be exciting to see these two future Hall of Famers in a very new environment this fall.

[Tom Brady]