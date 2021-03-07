Tom Brady Had Great Reaction To His Rookie Card News

Tom Brady likely isn’t in dire need of money – he’s made more than $260 million in salary as an NFL quarterback – but if he is, he should look around his house for some rookie cards.

A Tom Brady rookie card became the highest-selling football card of all-time this week.

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million this week. That’s believed to be a record price for a football card.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady,” James Park, the man who bought the card, told PWCC. “I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

Brady had a pretty great reaction to the news on social media.

“Okay, I am definitely cleaning out my basement,” he joked.

.@TomBrady's rookie card sold for $1.32 million on Thursday, believed to be the highest price paid for a football card… Ever. pic.twitter.com/8ACGbZc94w — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 5, 2021

Any cards lying around Brady’s basement likely aren’t in good enough to sell for $1 million-plus, but hey, you never know until you look.

Brady likely has more important things to worry about, anyway. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is reportedly renegotiating his contract with the Buccaneers.