Tom Brady Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In Euro Final

Well, it looks like we know who Tom Brady is rooting for in today’s much-anticipated Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

This morning, Brady posted a good luck message to England forward Harry Kane, who he has become friendly with over the years.

On his Instagram story, Brady shared a photo of himself and Kane, with the Tottenham Hotspur footballer wearing a No. 12 Patriots jersey.

“Good luck to my friend @HarryKane and team @England,” Brady wrote. “LFG Bring it home!!”

Kane and the rest of the Three Lions squad are looking for their biggest win since the 1966 World Cup Final. England has never reached this stage of the European Championship before, and a win this afternoon would be a cathartic triumph for a tortured fanbase.

Italy, meanwhile, has not won the Euros since 1968, though Gli Azzurri did finish second in 2000 and 2012. A victory for Italy today would further erase the sting of failing to qualify for the World Cup three years ago.

England and Italy will kick off at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon on ESPN.