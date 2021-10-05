Tom Brady Says There’s 1 Team He Likes To Beat The Most

Over the weekend, Tom Brady became the latest NFL quarterback to defeat every NFL team with a win over the New England Patriots.

In his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady made his triumphant return to Foxboro for the first time. Although New England’s defense gave Brady and the Bucs fits, Tampa Bay still found a way to win 19-17.

After finding a win against every NFL team, Brady received an interesting question about his career. Brady appeared on an episode of Jim Gray’s “Let’s Go” podcast and the legendary sportscaster asked him which team he enjoys beating the most.

Hint: the team that beat him in the Super Bowl – twice.

“The team I would love to beat the most was the Giants, there’s no doubt about that. They’ve taken away some really. … you know, I always joked with Eli, but yeah I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So I’ll bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys. When we beat them, I love that,” he said.

Brady will get another chance to defeat the New York Giants later this season. The two teams face off on November 22 at Raymond James Stadium.

For now, he’ll have to focus on beating the Miami Dolphins, whom the Buccaneers battle against this weekend.