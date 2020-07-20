Tom Brady Sends Adorable Birthday Video Message To Gisele

On social media today, Tom Brady has been busy shelling out the love for his wife on what is Gisele Bundchen’s 40th birthday.

Just one post earlier for Gisele’s special day wasn’t enough. Brady posted a video message for his wife a short time ago, including their two children and Brady’s son in on the gift. In the caption of the video on Instagram, Brady revealed that Gisele rang in her 40th by helping to plant 40,000 trees in the Amazon forest.

“Always caring about others before yourself, and it’s what makes me fall in love with you over and over again, every single day,” he wrote.

Brady’s full video message can be seen below.

“To the love of my life, you inspire me everyday to be the best person I can be. Thanks for being the most wonderful example for what’s possible in this world,” he says in the clip.

“I’m lucky to have you as my wife and our kids are lucky to have the best mom in the world.”

Gisele and Tom both go above and beyond to recognize each other on social media for every major milestone occasion.

Guess they are each a pretty good match for the other.