Tom Brady Sends Clear Message About Saints Before Sunday Night

In Week 1 of the NFL season, Tom Brady and Drew Brees made history in a meeting of the two oldest quarterbacks.

Just a few weeks later, they’ll break that mark as they head into Sunday’s divisional contest. In the season opener, New Orleans dominated the contest en route to a 34-23 win.

Both teams are in different places right now. The Buccaneers are surging, winning three straight games and looking like a dominant figure in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Saints have been banged up on offense. However, the team could be back at full strength with Michael Thomas back in the starting rotation on Sunday afternoon.

Brady knows Sunday’s game against the Saints won’t be easy. Before the game kicks off the star quarterback sent a clear message about the showdown.

"This is a team you can't make mistakes against," Tom Brady says of the Saints and why the Bucs weren't able to fare better in a Week 1 loss in New Orleans. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 5, 2020

During the first meeting between the two teams, Brady threw two interceptions and fumbled once – which was recovered by the Buccaneers.

He completed 23-of-36 passing for 239 yards and adding a touchdown on the ground as well.

Over the past few weeks, though, the Buccaneers offense has been firing on all cylinders. This will also be the first game of the season for star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

With Brown, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski catching passes, Brady will have plenty of options.