Tom Brady Sends Clear Message After His 1st Bucs Workout

After signing with the Bucs this offseason, Tom Brady is starting to get his first workouts in with his new team.

Taking to Instagram this week, Brady re-posted an article about the informal workout he held with some of his Bucs teammates on Tuesday. He responded to the headline with a bold response fitting of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“Boys will be Boys,” Brady wrote. “LFG. One day closer to football season.” He added a triumph emoji at the end for good measure.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay in the offseason. He will be tasked with ending the NFC’s longest running playoff drought. The Buccaneers haven’t reached the playoffs since 2007.

But Brady also joins a Buccaneers offense that was one of the league’s best in 2019 despite having a quarterback in Jameis Winston who was incredibly mistake-prone.

Winston led the league in passing yards but also interceptions, throwing 30 of them. Meanwhile, Brady has only thrown 29 interceptions over the last four NFL seasons combined.

However, the soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback will also be without Bill Belichick for the first time in his career. Many people are wondering whether Brady will be as good without the Patriots head coach on the sidelines.

But Brady is doing everything he can to prove his doubters wrong.

One thing that’s never been in question is his work ethic.

The 2020 season could be Tom Brady’s most intriguing ever.