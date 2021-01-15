Tom Brady Sends Clear Message Before Playoff Game vs. Saints

For the third time this season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will take on Drew Brees and the Saints. It should be the most exciting matchup available in the Divisional Round.

Tampa Bay struggled in the season opener against New Orleans, but that game wasn’t really indicative of how this season would play out for Brady’s new squad. He was trying to develop chemistry with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the fly since they didn’t have a preseason.

That same excuse wasn’t applicable for Week 9, though, as the Saints won 38-3 over the Buccaneers. Prior to that second meeting, Brady and the offense were playing well.

Although the Buccaneers haven’t looked sharp at all in two meetings against their division rival, Brady has an idea of what it’ll take for his team to pull off the upset.

“We’re just going to keep trying to make improvements,” Brady said, via the team’s official site. “We’ve got a big test this weekend [against] one of the great teams in the NFL [who has] consistently been one of the great teams for a long time. We’re going to have to go play a great football game.”

Last weekend, Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns against a stingy defense in Washington. He’ll need to have a similar performance this Sunday if he wants to take down New Orleans.

The Buccaneers are technically underdogs going into this weekend, but there are plenty of analysts siding with them simply due to the fact that Brady is incredible in the postseason.

We’ll see if Brady can punch his ticket into the NFC Championship this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.