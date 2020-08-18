Tom Brady Sends ‘Letter’ To His Parents From Bucs Training Camp

Tom Brady may be playing in Tampa Bay now, but he brought his dad joke sense of humor with him from the New England Patriots.

Brady sounds every bit like a guy who just turned 43 on social media. He shows off a personality we didn’t get to see much of earlier in his career, but he clearly has embraced full corny dad humor.

Take his “letter” to his parents from Bucs’ training camp. Brady posted a series of photos on his Instagram story with captions hearkening back to the types of missives young campers send their families when they are away for the summer.

“Dear Mom & Dad: Yesterday was the first REAL day of camp. They finally let us put on the pads and run full speed,” Brady wrote. “And they gave me a special orange jersey so the big guys can’t hurt me. My friends Ryan and Blaine let me have all the blue freeze pops. They’re really nice.

“I can’t wait for you and all my friends to see me and my new friends play football, which I have been practicing a lot. XOXOXO, Tommy.”

Brady’s letter to his parents from training camp is hilarious 😂 @TomBrady @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/36HpVGssbQ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 18, 2020

Brady gets an A-plus for creativity here, that’s for sure. He’s also shown he’s not afraid to poke fun at himself.

Brady’s friends and family aren’t the only ones waiting to see him and his new teammates finally play games. Bucs fans are rocking with anticipation at the thought of Brady finally making his Tampa debut.