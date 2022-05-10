Look: Tom Brady Sends Message About His Fox Sports Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to facing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Once Tom Brady's playing career comes to an end, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX Sports as its lead NFL analyst. This massive news was announced on Tuesday morning.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at FOX Sports as our lead analyst," FOX Sports announced in a statement.

Just a few minutes after the network released that statement, Brady posted a message on Twitter about this opportunity. While there's no question Brady is excited about joining FOX Sports, his focus remains on the 2022 season.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers #LFG," Brady tweeted.

Brady will call the biggest NFL games for the network alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Earlier this year, Burkhardt was selected as the new No. 1 play-by-play analyst for FOX Sports.

In addition to calling games for the NFL, Brady will also help FOX Sports out as an ambassador. He'll apparently help with "client and promotional initiatives."

NFL fans can't wait to see what Brady's made of when it comes to calling football games. That being said, there's no guarantee he'll join the company's broadcast booth in 2023.

For now, Brady is the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers. And let's be honest, he's still playing at an MVP level.