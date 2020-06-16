Tom Brady Sends Simple Message After Uniform Release

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed off the first images of quarterback Tom Brady in his new uniform.

The longtime Patriots quarterback signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. After spending two decades in a New England Patriots uniform, Brady will finally have a new look in 2020.

A few hours after the Buccaneers released the photos of Brady in his new uniform, the quarterback did the same. Except he had a simple message for the rest of the league that accompanied the pics.

“ALL CAPS: LFG,” Brady said along with a photo of his new uniform. It’s a familiar phase the former NFL MVP used during his time with the Patriots.

Brady is nearing the end of his career, but he’s armed with arguably the best weapons of his entire run in the NFL.

Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the league. He also has three valuable tight end targets in Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski.

After Gronk took a year off, he’ll be back on the field with Brady heading into 2020. Can the two rekindle some of the magic that led the Patriots to several Super Bowl titles?

The Buccaneers are expected to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC with Brady under center. Is a Super Bowl in the team’s near future?