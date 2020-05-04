Tom Brady Shares Backyard Offseason Training Video

Tom Brady is on pace to play a high level well into his mid-40s thanks to his strong offseason training.

But while Brady can’t train at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facilities right now, he’s making due. A recent video of the six-time Super Bowl champion shows him doing footwork drills with his helmet and pads on.

Brady flawlessly steps completes the drill before running off-screen. Judging by the looks of it, he’s still as spry as ever.

That’ll suit him well as he tries to win his seventh ring with his second team. But it’ll be tough with a completely different roster and coaching staff this time around.

That appears to be the backyard of his Tampa Bay home. His renting out Derek Jeter’s massive waterfront mansion.

The 2020 season will likely be the year where the “Brady or Belichick” debate gets settled once and for all.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will be tasked with ending the longest playoff drought in the NFC. But despite turning 43 in August, Brady is still playing at a high level.

In 2018 he became the oldest quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards in a season at 41. He did so again in 2019 at the young age of 42.

Taking over an offense that ranked No. 2 in the league last year, 43 should see him extend his own record.

How much do you think Tom Brady’s offseason training contributes to his success?