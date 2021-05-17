Tom Brady revealed in a recent interview his off-season knee surgery was a bit more serious than previously believed.

Brady dealt with a knee issue last season. He was able to play through it and lead Tampa Bay to Super Bowl LV. Not long after, the Bucs quarterback underwent knee surgery.

Bruce Arians told reporters earlier this year Brady’s surgery was just a “clean-up.” But the 43-year-old told Hodinkee Radio that it was actually “pretty serious.”

It was the first surgery Brady’s undergone in 12 years. Luckily, it looks like he’s going to have no issue bouncing back this upcoming season.

“I had pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years,” Brady said during an appearance on Hodinkee Radio, via 247Sports. “So I was really interested to see how it was going to go because last year just took a lot. Every week, I was kind of tending to my knee and I thought, ‘I’d love to see a season, what it looks like when I can really focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.’ So it’s been pretty intense, this offseason, from that standpoint because it’s been six-and-a-half weeks that I’ve been dealing with that rehab process.”

This is the first in a long time Tom Brady has had to adjust his off-season schedule.

Part of what’s made Brady’s career so spectacular has been his ability to avoid injury. The last serious setback Brady suffered came all the way back in 2008. He tore both his ACL and MCL in Week 1 of the 2008 season.

By the sound of it, Brady will be ready for the upcoming 2021 season.