Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Haircut Graphic On 43rd Birthday

Tom Brady celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday by sharing a hilarious haircut graphic – yes, you read that right.

The veteran QB has sported various hairstyles throughout his 20-year NFL career. Those haircuts have evolved, as has his play, each and every year in the league.

Brady sported the “rookie” haircut his first year in the NFL. The “Rookie” evolved into “The Timberlake” by the time the quarterback was 26-years-old. Of course, the infamous “Caveman” look came next.

Fast forward to all these years later, Tom Brady has a whole new look, otherwise known as “The Florida Man.” Quite the fitting hairdo for Brady after signing with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers out of the Sunshine State this off-season.

Take a look at Brady’s haircut graphic below.

Of all the haircuts throughout the years, my favorite one…is the next one! Thank you all for the bday wishes!! pic.twitter.com/bgmmkLVEvm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

“Of all the haircuts throughout the years, my favorite one…is the next one! Thank you all for the bday wishes,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Jokes aside, Brady’s age coupled with his NFL talent is remarkable. The 43-year-old is still one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The 2020 season will be Brady’s first spent elsewhere than New England.

No. 12 signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay during the off-season. The Bucs will be one of the more exciting teams to watch in 2020.

For now, Tom Brady’s simply enjoying his 43rd birthday. Tomorrow, he’ll get back to gearing up for the 2020 season.