Earlier Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a media appearance that led to plenty of headlines.

During his appearance on the show, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about everything from life with the New England Patriots to his latest Lombardi Trophy. One of his comments about Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians caught everyone’s attention.

“He’s a great motivator — he’s got a great feel for the team — a great pulse for what’s going on in a locker room, great intuition, great evaluation of talent,” Brady said on Good Morning America.

He explained that it was a revelation to learn that things could be done in a different way – and still produce winning results.

“When you’re in one place for 20 years, you think that’s the only way. And I think when you go to a different place, you realize, ‘Wow, there’s another way that people do things.'”

The way the Buccaneers did things worked out pretty well for the organization over the final eight games of the season. After starting with a 7-5 record, Tampa Bay won every game after that – including a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Now the whole gang is back together. Tampa Bay became the first NFL team to retain all 22 starters after winning the Super Bowl.

Can Tom Brady and company do it again?