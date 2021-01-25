Tom Brady Shares His Reaction To Bruce Arians’ 4th Down Call

Few plays so significantly changed the momentum of the NFC Championship Game as Tom Brady’s fourth-down touchdown pass to Scotty Miller with only 13 seconds to go in the first half.

The Buccaneers had a narrow lead in the game and a 4th-and-4. But rather than punt or even go for a long field goal, Brady found Miller for a 39-yard touchdown pass that cemented the Bucs’ lead for good.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Brady was asked for his thoughts on the gutsy call. The six-time Super Bowl champion said it was Arians’ idea to go for it and Brady liked the call at the time.

“BA (Arians) wanted to go for it. I liked the call and I’m going to do whatever he asks me to do,” Brady said.

Clearly there’s an incredible level of respect between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Not bad for a coach and quarterback who have only worked together for less than a year.

Brady has done his job of orchestrating the best offense in Buccaneers history. Meanwhile, Arians and his staff have supplied Brady with the right play-calling and defense to maximize what he can do for the team.

All of their hard work has culminated in an NFC crown and a shot at Super Bowl glory.

Their partnership may end up being a short one, but it’s an incredible run they’re enjoying together.