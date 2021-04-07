Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission About His NFL Future

When the 2021 NFL season starts, Tom Brady will be 44 years old and starting his 22nd NFL season. We can guess all we want, but only Brady knows how much longer he wants to keep playing.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Tom Brady was asked about his future. While he wouldn’t give a timetable on how many more years he wants to play, he made it clear that as long as he’s playing he’s going to give the game as much as he can.

“I’ve got some more football in me,” Brady said. “Not a lot, and I know that, but what I’ve got left, I’m going to give everything I’ve got.”

Brady has been stating ever since his Tampa Bay Buccaneers won his seventh ring in Super Bowl LV that he wants to win an eighth. With the way he’s continuing to play, there’s every reason to believe he means what he says.

Tom Brady on GMA: "I've got some more football in me. Not a lot, and I know that, but what I've got left, I'm going to give everything I've got." https://t.co/8MdQ6f4vC0 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 7, 2021

In 2020, Tom Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in the regular season. The touchdown mark was his highest since his record-breaking 50-touchdown campaign in 2007.

Unlike some past NFL stars who have played at a high level into their 40s, Brady is barely even aging. His arm is still strong, as is his accuracy.

Sure he probably can’t beat some of his offensive linemen in the 40-yard dash anymore, but that was never really a factor in his game to begin with.

Until Tom Brady starts to show any sort of decline – and he hasn’t – there’s no timetable on his NFL future.