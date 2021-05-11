Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Life After Football

Tom Brady has been dominating the NFL for two decades, winning seven championships and three MVPs. While he’d probably love to play football forever, he knows that he’ll eventually have to retire.

During a recent interview with Hodinkee Radio, Brady opened up about his career and what his post-football life may look like.

Even though Brady admit that he feels like he has “a lot to give,” he knows the clock is ticking on his career. With that said, he wants to make sure he can continue to win games and mentor the younger players on his team.

Whenever the time comes for Brady to walk away from the gridiron, he’ll accept that reality, albeit he admit that he’s a bit “fearful” of what’s to come.

“I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done, although I’m a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do that I really think I can help a lot of people,” Brady said, via the New York Post.

We’ve seen plenty of former NFL legends have success after retiring from football. There’s no reason why Brady can’t do the same.

Drew Brees, who happens to be close friends with Brady, will make the transition from New Orleans Saints quarterback to NBC broadcaster later this year.

Broadcasting might not necessarily be something that Brady pursues, but he’s so creative that he could find a new passion once he retires from the NFL. In his interview with Hodinkee Radio, he briefly discussed being an entrepreneur.

Fortunately for Brady, he doesn’t have to worry about life after football just yet. He’s still playing at a high level and winning Super Bowls.