Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On His Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t have much to say to the media following Sunday’s shocking loss to the Washington Football Team.

Brady spoke for a little over a minute during his postgame press conference. It was evident that he was disappointed by the Buccaneers’ performance.

During the latest edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Jim Gray asked Brady about his very short press conference. The seven-time Super Bowl champion admit that it’s tough for him to shake off his emotions after a loss like that.

“Yeah, I think that’s a real challenge for me, especially as I’ve gotten older because the expectations are so high,” Brady said. “I think when you win it’s a relief and when you lose it’s a real disappointment. So sometimes you’re missing the joy in this and I have to be reminded of the joy of playing. And that takes a little perspective, but it’s hard when you’re in the fight.

“When you’re in the middle of the fight and it’s the seventh round of the fight, it’s hard to — you know — take a step back ’cause you feel like you’re still — you know — you want to go out there and slug it out again. So, you know, I wish there was a lot of great to come from losing and there is when you take a couple of days. But sometimes when you catch me on a Monday, you really piss me off. Just kidding, you don’t really piss me off.”

Tom Brady may have spent more time on his @SiriusXMNFL podcast talking about not wanting to talk to reporters after Sunday’s loss than he actually did talking with reporters postgame: pic.twitter.com/KO12dYEroz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 16, 2021

There’s no doubt that overcoming a tough loss like that takes time. On the other hand, it’s somewhat unfair that NFL reporters only received a minute of Brady’s time during this past Sunday’s presser.

We’ll see if Brady and the Buccaneers can bounce back on Monday night against the Giants.