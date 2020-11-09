The Bucs’ loss to the New Orleans Saints might’ve been Tom Brady’s worst loss of his career. He isn’t blaming anyone but himself for the ugly defeat.

Brady isn’t shy when it comes to calling out teammates for poor performances. He’s had plenty of heated feuds with coaches and players over the years. But Brady couldn’t blame any player but himself for Sunday’s result.

The Bucs quarterback was awful Sunday night, completing just 57.8 percent of his throws for 209. He failed to throw a touchdown and was picked off by the Saints defense three times. When it comes to Brady’s all-time worst performances, his showing Sunday night was probably his worst.

No. 12 isn’t shying away from accountability, though. Brady admitted following the game he didn’t play to his standard this weekend.

“I certainly have to play a lot better,” Brady said, via Fox News. “Turning the ball over against good teams never helps. We just didn’t play the way we were capable of playing. Everyone’s got to do a lot better, and it starts with me. Get back to work tomorrow morning and try to make it a better week.”

Tom Brady doesn’t shy away from competition. There’s no doubt he’ll use the Bucs’ latest loss as motivation to get better.

This Tampa Bay offense needs to improve rather quickly as we enter the second half of the season.

The Bucs’ loss to the Saints exposed major flaws and holes that defenses will vigorously attack in coming weeks.